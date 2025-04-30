Crazy, exotic candy flavors. Dramatic, blingy looks. Knockout effects. The next hot cannabis strains of the culture stand ready for your taste buds. Leafly's 12 hot strains to smoke in 2025 collects the all-stars of the garden and the bag. They’re refinements and remixes of our favorite hit strain families like Z, Sherbert, OG Kush, Cookies, Runtz, and more. Candy gas? Of course. Smells of Jello? Yes, please. Hints of newly upholstered vinyl? We’re game. Let's get started and check the list periodically for updates