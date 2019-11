BuddingMama on June 22, 2019

As most of the shops in my 'hood have closed and as a mama, online shopping makes life easier, I thought I would give the gov't site a try. Disappointed to say the least. While ordering was easy and discreet and my package arrived 36 hours after I ordered it, the quality and packaging was terrible. I ordered 10g in total and all the buds are dry and brittle and 6 & 9 months old (they show the packaged-on date). I was going to attempt the return process but the fact that you must send it back and they can decide not to refund it makes me thing I should just cut my losses and never order again. Better bad weed than no weed and I just blew my $100 budget ordering enough to make the $8 shipping charge worth it. I think I'll be bussing to my nearest store instead. The convenience of this online store simply isn't worth the poor quality product and expense.