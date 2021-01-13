To discover cannabis is to recognize our complex history, and pursue an end to injustice by lifting up victims of the war on weed with the freedoms that legalization presents. The cannabis industry is ripe with opportunity … for some. At Leafly, we will push this rising tide to raise ALL ships. We’re on a mission to strengthen our industry through equity, and unlock economic empowerment for those trapped by outdated policy. We will lead with, and be led by, justice for all.
Cannabis is the Hollingsworth family business. Learn how Joy advocates for the cannabis industry as she operates within it.read Joy’s story
Black owner-operator Seun Adedeji provides perspective on opening a dispensary in America by sharing his personal journey.read Seun’s story
Everybody is needed. Everyone has a role.
They aren’t the same but they have something in common: Each needs greater representation in cannabis.
Equity supports people differently depending on need, with an eye on proportional representation (race, gender, and more), to achieve greater fairness overall.
Equality treats everyone the same regardless of need. An important difference in cannabis is that without equity first, we will not find equality.