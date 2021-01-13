Our mission

Leafly helps the world discover cannabis.

To discover cannabis is to recognize our complex history, and pursue an end to injustice by lifting up victims of the war on weed with the freedoms that legalization presents. The cannabis industry is ripe with opportunity … for some. At Leafly, we will push this rising tide to raise ALL ships. We’re on a mission to strengthen our industry through equity, and unlock economic empowerment for those trapped by outdated policy. We will lead with, and be led by, justice for all.