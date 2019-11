latham_smoke on November 3, 2019

I totally love this store !! The staff is super friendly and knowledgeable, the atmosphere when you walk in is very welcoming and there is so many strains ( I think over 100). Wayyyyyy better store than the other one in Invermere (the other store has 14 months old cannabis.. what the #%$^&) Overall I highly recommend this store !!! Awesome price and the stuff I was recommended is exactly what I was looking for !