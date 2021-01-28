The store location is in the heart of the Elmvale Mall area! Great for people who take public transit as it's super close to the bus stop! Products are quality picks by the budtenders and products that they actually use and don't just push on you to get sales. There is none of that there, they actually care about your experience regardless if you are using it for recreation or medicinal. The budtenders are very knowledgeable and can help you find what you need in a jiffy! The atmosphere is very welcoming with new things being added to this mom and pop shop. It's great to see the progress these lovely people have had in their store since opening. 5 STARS 10/10 WOULD RECOMMEND - A Very Happy Customer