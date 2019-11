Overpriced dry cannabis. No consideration for quality, only profit for bad cannabis.

Dispensary said:

Hi Cuppy, Sorry to hear about your experience. We do realize the shift into a regulated cannabis framework has created a scenario where certain products are priced higher than what you'd be used to on the grey market. What I can say is that everything here is tested through Health Canada and gives our customers peace of mind on what they're putting into their bodies. We see product quality and value improving with every new shipment and we do hope you give us a try - we can promise that we'll always curate and carry the best products from what is available to us through the legal system. Much love!