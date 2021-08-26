At Burlington Cannabis Co., we are passionate about sharing our knowledge and expertise with our community. Together, our team brings more than 20 years of experience to our store with a long history of activism. We have curated a retail space with friendly and highly-trained staff whose goals are to provide exceptional customer service and to educate our customers about the benefits of cannabis. Located in the heart of Burlington, you will find our retail store carries a variety of flowers, capsules, edibles, oils, vape carts, sprays, concentrates and pre-rolls. Our rotating selection is always carefully curated based on high-quality at great prices. Our staff will provide you with the knowledge to ensure you have a safe and enjoyable cannabis experience