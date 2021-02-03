Beautiful store with a large selection, one big thing is that prices are crazy good especially for the accessories. But the best part about my visit was definitely the customer service from Brandon. Since there was barely anyone at the store when I went in he took his time and explained about all the accessories i was interested in, and guided me for some strain recommendations, and even answered some of my questions on production/labelling. He was very knowledgeable and passionate which always makes for a great experience. Definitely the best experience I've had, probably the only store I'll go back to now. 10/10 would recommend