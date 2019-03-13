CasualStnoer
the weed was great but the wait was long. but over all it was a fine experience.
they opened these stores to battle war on drugs. good luck if your selling a half quarter for 80 bucks when it you can get A SINGLE GRAM off the street for 3 Dollars.
Sure the quality of weed changes per harvest (which will happen if you grow your own. Or buy else where). Everyones high is different. Different bud tenders have different ways of describing pot experience. I find I always get the best service when I tell my bud tender serving me how I react to certain strains I tell them ones I like, flavors, kind of buzz that I'm looking for. And then I ask what they would recommemd for me to have in a sativa and indica, than I like to know their favourites as well. Always great vibes. Good energy. Music always playing and it never has any ads!
Customer service oriented cannabis retail at its best. Knowledgeable agents with cheerful disposition!
Been going here for a few months now and have had nothing but good experiences with staff and product, negative reviewers seem to be upset over matters that the store has no control over, and placed when the store more or less just opened. Would definitely recommend.
Great friendly bo-ho atmosphere!
so cool to be able to walk into a store and buy cannabis..
I could probably grow my plants from seed and still be able to smoke it faster than it takes these guys to serve one customer.
If your store cannot stay open during hours of operation because you cannot take payment this is an issue. This is a brand new store and the employee who told us we couldn’t come in and needed to leave was rude. No purchase made and I’ll never go back.
ridiculously expensive. quality is terrible so dry it turn to sand. their so called "bud tenders" dont know what they are talking about.