Our Retail Operator License came through in May of 2020. Since then, we have been renovating our 10 locations in preparation to open the doors to finally sell cannabis. We have added a number of new team members to each location so that we can provide our customers with the best cannabis experience. Prior to receiving our Retail Operator License in the recreational market, we operated a medical cannabis clinic and sold cannabis accessories. This experience allowed our staff to become well versed with information about cannabis. This knowledge will allow us to educate our customers about the products they purchase resulting in customer satisfaction every time! Our shelves will be stocked with the products in demand and we will carry cannabis accessories so that we are one stop shop for all of your cannabis needs. Come see us at 314 Lake St Unit #4, St Catharine's beside the 7 Eleven plaza. Our knowledgeable, friendly staff will be happy to help with any questions you may have to make your Cannabis purchase memorable.