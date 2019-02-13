Ruseo
The cannabis in this store is a joke. Avoid at all costs unless you are a first time smoker or can’t call a delivery company. Terrible.
3.7
10 reviews
Amazing customer service. OCS strains/prices are the only downside, but whatcha gonna do when you live in Ontario?
I just wanted to give props to Katie ...I'm not sure if that's the correct sp. but she has been soooo helpful with my first experience into the world of vapor, the flower type...I'm pretty sure I got the hang...happy happy!
When I go Into this store I expect quality and consistency when you buy weed at these prices it’s fundamental to your business. This being said Central Cannabis is neither, I find myself walking in and hoping they have something not low in THC for a higher than average price but almost every time *save the rare occasion* it’s the low THC higher than average price situation.When paying OCS prices I REFUSE to pay 13 dollars a gram for 10-15 percent THC bush weed, with the mouth feel of gasoline. OCS itself has ripped me off even on one occasion shorting me .3 of a gram or sending me their old stock from 6 months earlier with a THC content lower than advertised. This being said Central Cannabis is just an extension of OCS CROOKERY.
So far it's the best store I've found in London. Incredibly helpful and friendly staff, which is much more than I can say for other stores in the city.
The atmosphere of this place was nice and fresh and clean. The staff were helpful and nice. The selection seemed a bit sparse and priced a bit high. My first time here I intended to buy gels but was given prerolls by mistake. When I came back later to return the prerolls they wouldn't take them back or offer store credit for the price difference. I would've appreciated more flexibility on returning items instead of being turned away.
great environment. service was amazing. my only two complaints is that they are supplied by OCS so you pay OCS prices, which are way too high for weed. other MOMs are much cheaper for better quality product. and the weed I bought there was packaged on 20 Mar 19, so sitting in that can for almost two months, it was pretty dry shit, but still good.
Absolutely amazing service. Clean and very informative. Will help you get what it is you are looking for. Well laid out and lots of accessories to choose from. Got some from Broken Cost today and I have to say it has been the nicest, perfect moisture, pungent brand yet. It has been quick and convenient and I I advise you to check it out!! Cheers
Great Service, first few weeks was extremely busy which is expected for one of the first shopfronts to be legally open. Quality is the exact same as you would get from the OCS (Same products), dry/brittle flower some with a subpar burn. People on here also can't comprehend that this place does not make/grow and package the cannabis, remember that they are packaged and sealed from the producers not this place. Take it up with them for bad quality not the retailer.
Finally Made it here (may 7th 2019) Looked just like imagined, almost all the staff were smiling/friendly. Only 4* for Service because no-one (walking staff with tablets) . Overall. Very nice presentation, information,