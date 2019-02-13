Greatcanadianday on July 7, 2019

When I go Into this store I expect quality and consistency when you buy weed at these prices it’s fundamental to your business. This being said Central Cannabis is neither, I find myself walking in and hoping they have something not low in THC for a higher than average price but almost every time *save the rare occasion* it’s the low THC higher than average price situation.When paying OCS prices I REFUSE to pay 13 dollars a gram for 10-15 percent THC bush weed, with the mouth feel of gasoline. OCS itself has ripped me off even on one occasion shorting me .3 of a gram or sending me their old stock from 6 months earlier with a THC content lower than advertised. This being said Central Cannabis is just an extension of OCS CROOKERY.