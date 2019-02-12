hawsman2 on July 5, 2019

I've been here twice with bad experiences both times. I'm new to the hobby since legalization and was hoping for some guidance. I knew I wanted to get a vaporizer as I don't smoke, but didn't know where to go from there. The clerk was helpful enough, but ended up recommending me an Atmos Jump, a product that's given me terrible performance. I've since tried others from friends and the difference is night and day. No refunds, no partial refunds, no exchange, no in store credit, nothing... Oh well, chalk that up to one bad experience that would have gone smoother if I did my homework. Second trip out was way worse. I was looking to experiment with different types of bud, so I talk to the clerk looking for his opinion. The ENTIRE TIME I was talking to him, he was pushing me to try oils. I had explained to him that I had just bought a vape and wanted to at least get my money's worth out of it, but he really didn't want to listed to that. I stuck to my guns though and kept my eyes focused on the list of bud they had available. He wasn't able to give ANY information about any of the products they sell. i kept prodding him, saying "Well, I'm a newbie at this, if I pick one, it's really just a shot in the dark to me what I'm getting. These names mean nothing to me." The list just listed prices as well. They didn't showcase THC ratios or levels. All I could get out of him was a shrug. I had to rely on another customer. I just picked what she did. I ended up buying to different strains, one of which I would consider buying again. Positives: They do seem to have a decent size inventory for accessories, strains, and oils. I'd say the inventory is okay on vapes is a little overpriced after doing some research (research being post-purchase... don't be like me). I can't speak on prices and varieties of other things as I am a newbie.