gglassford
Nice pleasant shop, friendly staff and decent prices, what more could you ask for!
4.3
10 reviews
Was here visiting my friend who had a baby. I decided to stop in and was surprised by the welcoming I got. They were helpfully and I even got to try some thing new. Great store n
My absolute favourite weed store! I love coming here and usually only come to red deer to hit the store! Great job ladies!
Most knowledgeable staff in Red Deer. Great prices, kind staff, clean and bright store.
Ashley at the front counter was a great help and knew her stuff:
I am most certainly not happy with the service of this 'Kylie' girl. I was basically shouted at to hurry up and pick something or quit lollygagging, but other than the poor service I did grab a pre roll and several seeds and stems were all I got other than a decent one hoot Id never come back here again. Unlike this dispensary, I very much appreciate Greentown on how friendly and outgoing they are and I think that will be where I go from now on. You guys lost your touch after the first two weeks. WHO CHARGES $10 FOR A HALF GRAM PREROLL?!?! I am never coming back here!!
love the help there!!
The girl who helped us really knew her business and recommended us a better strain than what we would've taken. Very friendly and helpful, and the Blue Dream was the best sativa strain we tried out of about 10.
beautiful location, fantastically knowledgeable staff and top of the line service. prices are extremely competitive.
dope