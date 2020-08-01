We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
About this dispensary
Evergreen Dream
"Where the vibe is always high"
Recreational Cannabis Dispensary serving Revelstoke, BC. Expect local producers, great value picks and an ever expanding collection of flower, edibles, gummies, grow supplies, hash, shatter, bongs, vapes and more.
Located at 113 Second Street East, Revelstoke, BC.