Gunna be honest.. I am a huge dtes supportee, and love visiting the neighborhood, I tend to venture with a friend as a bit of a chicken move, being a girl... Also not a ton of dispensary experience. I called in first and found out the process was painless.. I was a bit nervous going in, as it is a little more.. "safety concerned" settup than I was used to. I didn't wait long, and tbe young man who served me took his time plucking stems off for me before weighing.. I was STUNNED.. and oh so grateful. My nervousness faded quickly and by time I left, I had forgotten I was nervous... And I hadn't even smoked yet. Medication is fat more efficient than any previously used dispensary product, and you've gained a new loyal customer. Thank you!!