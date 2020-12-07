Ganjika House - Queen and Airport
The Ganjika House in-store experience encourages visitors to explore a wide variety of premium cannabis products while being immersed in an environment of positivity and acceptance. At Ganjika House, both the seasoned cannabis connoisseur and the new canna-curious consumer will feel comfortable. Well trained, knowledgeable and friendly staff will help you decide which products are best suited for you.
2880 Queen St E Unit 8, Brampton, ON
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10am-9pm
10am-9pm
10am-9pm
10am-10:30pm
10am-10:30pm
10am-10:30pm
10am-8pm
