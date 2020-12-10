Highway 2 Cannabis Sales Inc. - Clairmont
No Leafly online ordering
Purchases must be made in-store.
This store’s menu is not available
Stores with menus nearby
Searching for nearby stores…
About this dispensary
Highway 2 Cannabis Sales Inc. - Clairmont
Leafly member since 2020
Followers: 0
103-8301 99 St, Clairmont, AB
License 781543
storefrontrecreational
dispensary Hours (Mountain Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-9pm
12pm-9pm
Closed