This was My first experience with Dutch Love, I ordered online and the process from start to finish was very easy and user friendly, I quickly received a confirmation email and text within 1 min of ordering, and before I could finish reading the text I received another text stating my order had been received by the store and was being processed and within approximately 2 more minutes I received another text stating my order was ready for pick-up.. so from online purchase to complete order ready for pickup maybe 6 or 7 minutes.... The website says the process time is up to 20min which is still very fast.. They have a lot of products to choose from and the site is very well designed.. upon visit to the physical store once again I was impressed, My pick up was easy and fast and the staff were super friendly.. the store was very clean and had a very clean smell. I will definitely be doing plenty of repeated business there.