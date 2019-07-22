Turner1104
This place is amazing and the staff are very helpful! The weed was very tasty and very fresh. Will definitely be coming back.
3.8
10 reviews
Very detailed and knowledgeable staff with a bright happy nature to it
The staff were very friendly and knowledgeable! They have an awesome selection of goodies from bud to oils depending on what you're after. Definitely will be going back!!
Wide variety of strains and other products! Store is welcoming for everyone with friendly and knowledgeable staff. All in all a great weed buying experience!
wonderful store and employees, awesome variety of bud and oils.
Beautiful store, genuine and knowledgeable staff! The atmosphere is wonderful! Great variety of product!!
Amazing! Great staff and beautiful store
Amazing place great staff
very great store! lots of knowledgeable staff and varying and good quality products! some strains may be a bit dryer but THAT'S NOT THE STORES FAULT, the producers that sell the weed to hobo are at fault! all hobo does is provide the cannabis. before making any assumptions please visit the store and find out for yourself, be sure to ask questions the staff or managers will be glad to help! many strong and tasty strains are available when they get their stock in! please remember that this is THE FIRST legalized store in kelowna and legalized weed is brand new so of course there will be some kinks to work out. if you're curious if they have the product you want just give a call first!
absolutely amazing store with the most helpful staff! if you have any concerns about quality or freshness the staff will happily steer you toward what your looking for! i have always been so happy with the service ive gotten from this store! the layout is so amazing and super easy to understand! even if you don’t understand there are very knowledgeable staff that are happy to explain everything to you:) recomend this store to absolutely everyone!!!!