I’ve purchased flower, concentrates, bong/rig and a grinder. The Sharpstone Griider is not of good quality, looks nice but does not function well at all. Teeth get cloggged with flower nearly every single time, it’s never really a nice grind. I’ve had much better and Less expensive. I asked two of the staff to assist me with the issue but both are hesitant and have asked me just to deal with manufacturer. Needless to say I won’t be back, that’s for sure. Wish you the best of luck and stay safe everyone!!