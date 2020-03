ChampMcKowski on March 5, 2020

Was greeted by friendly staff right away, who showed my friend and I their top sativa and indica strains currently in and told us of their other products such as CBD and sativa capsules as well as oils and cartridges for vapes. There's also a tv with with their whole menu on the wall as well. They were very professional, friendly and knowledgeable about their products. Will definitely be going back and recommending to others. Thank you KanaLeaf for a great first experience!