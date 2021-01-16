Though as a rule I happily have cannabis couriers, there are times when I'm not aligned to their delivery schedules. As such, a few neighbours suggested I check out KushKlub on Commerical. I was pleasantly surprised at the vast selection of products they have available, well beyond what I thought even possible with just one dispensary. I've gone a few times, the things that makes this place stand out from others is their personal attentiveness to listen to their customer's needs and then make suggestions. Happily, there's only been one time that what was suggested didn't have the effect I'd hoped for my unfortunate high tolerance. However, everything else was just the effect wanted plus opened my mind to other options and strains to try. Last but not least, ALL of the staff at this location is genuinely welcoming and helpful.