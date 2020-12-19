Living Skies - Millar Ave.
No Leafly online ordering
Purchases must be made in-store.
Last updated:
Shop by category
Your recently viewed
Flower
Concentrates
Edibles
Cartridges
Topicals
Seeds
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all
About this dispensary
Living Skies - Millar Ave.
Leafly member since 2020
debit cards acceptedstorefrontCanada lprecreational
dispensary Hours (Central Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
8am-8pm
8am-8pm
8am-8pm
8am-8pm
8am-8pm
8am-8pm
12pm-6pm