highonlifetoo on July 6, 2019

Beautiful dispensary...Super knowledgable and friendly staff....Told them I was from out of town, and was treated like a regular....Even knowing I may be just a one time buyer, the staff treated me as if I was a friend. They have some of the coolest accessories I have ever seen with even better prices. Would definitely recommend. If you find yourself in Saskatoon, Living Skies is a must!!!! A++++