Beautiful store. Lots of good quality products to choose from. BUT!!!!!! I GIVE 1 STAR FOR THE SIZE OF THE JOINTS!! The filter is as long as the product inside! The paper is shorter.We got 4 tokes each for 2 people!! MUCH better at the cannabis store in Errington! Their joints are longer papers and the filter is half as long. Granted, Local Cannabis Company has more selection, and is a beautiful store, but Errington gives much more product for your money.