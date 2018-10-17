tomleafsfan
Placed online order. Sat around all night waiting for it. Never showed up, next day they said they are our of stock and not bringing it. No refund. They stold from me, time and money.
Hi Tomsleafsfan, we took a look into this matter and found that you placed three orders with us. The first two were fulfilled. Your third order was not completed because we were out of stock. We issued your refund on March 12, 2019. Please note that refunds take up to 48 hours to appear on your credit card/bank statement. Sincerely, The META Team