Mosstrosity84 on February 8, 2019

The shop itself is cool. Good staff, good service. However, this shop is outrageously expensive. Compared to other shops around Winnipeg, this shop is, on average, $5 more expensive for the exact same product (in an already expensive recreational market). It’s absurd and there is no reason for this. Upcharging just because of the demand, screwing the consumer. I hate this about Meta and will not be shopping there again.