Miss Jones - Gravenhurst - Open Soon!
No Leafly online ordering
Purchases must be made in-store.
This store’s menu is not available
About this dispensary
Miss Jones - Gravenhurst - Open Soon!
Our Gravenhurst Outpost is located at 150 Sharpe St E in Gravenhurst Ontario. Miss Jones is your cannabis confidant. Our outposts exist to give you carefully curated cannabis products & experiences, in addition to any answers & advice you may be looking for. We know what’s good. We’re happy to help. And if you do drop by, we hope you’ll make yourself at home.
Leafly member since 2020
cash acceptedcredit cards accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontrecreational
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
Hours unavailable
Photos of Miss Jones - Gravenhurst - Open Soon!
Show all photos