The term MOKSHA has been around for centuries, simply meaning freedom; experiencing a state of mind where one attains an eternal and blissful emptiness. We, at MOKSHA CANNABIS, strive to bring you endless means of finding liberation from your everyday hustle. MOKSHA CANNABIS will be your convenient go-to destination for your cannabis and accessory needs, where your satisfaction is our main priority. We believe that health and wellness is a personal choice. Our mission is to offer the best of legal cannabis products in an informed, guest centric environment. Catering to every spectrum of our customer base in a thoughtful way. Come visit us at 4720 Jane St, Unit 6 in North York, Ontario.