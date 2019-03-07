JEYZ on August 7, 2019

I've visited Nova Cannabis on Queen St. on 6 separate occasions now and here are my observations: tl;dr: Nova Cannabis is a legalized marijuana tourist trap. Unorganized Retail Space, Immature Staff, Inconsistent product offering. I will not be going back. 1. Nova Cannabis is very unorganized. There is no rhyme or reason to the retail setup, the whole store has you looking at plastic containers with labels on them and you are not able to see the product you are getting until after you purchase it. (you'll find out why later on in this review) 2. Staff are immature, unfriendly and will try to avoid you (or any work). Good luck finding out anything about what's inside those plastic containers. Once you step into Nova Cannabis, you'll be expected to find your own staff member, get their attention yourself and force them to help you. The whole "Apple Retail" and staff with iPads strategy really only works if you have outgoing and helpful staff, it is the opposite here. For the over 10+ employees looking busy with Nova Cannabis shirts on, they rarely give you the correct information and seemingly want to get you out of their hair rather than assist you. Once you do manage to get a staff member's attention, they seem just as confused as you are with their own menu and product offering. On two separate occasions, two different female staff were downright rude and impolite. Each time I visited the cashier, staff were frustrated that the order... (you have to preorder from another staff member and get an order number before you go to the cashier) that they had at the cash register was completely different than the one I had ordered and been given a number for. They blamed me for this mismatch, instead of their fellow staff members who clearly left them the wrong order under the wrong order number. 3. The Medicine is SUB-PAR, dried out, and borderline unusable. on 3/6 occasions I visited I received product that was over 8+ months old. Packaged October/September of 2018! The herb was brown, dried out and unappetizing. When I inquired on one of my future visits about how old and moldy it was, I was advised by a male staff member that my medicine could be "Brought back to Life" using silica/fresh packs...This is a hilariously bad way of justifying liquidating out-dated, dried out and somewhat moldy marijuana. This is a health hazard, if you value the quality of your medicine, Nova Cannabis is not where you want to be. On 2/6 occasions I visited I was given the wrong product all together: 2 eighths of Sativa? I received 2 Eighths of Indica. Again, lack of organization and careless staff contribute to this. Nova Cannabis is a legalized marijuana tourist trap. It's current monopoly in the Queen St. area contributes to it's crowdedness and that same monopoly contributes to it's sub-standard product and staff. Even fly-by-night operations like CAFE have offered a more consistent and friendly atmosphere.