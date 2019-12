KitTheShit on November 27, 2019

Awesome set up and layout. Most other stores have a screen you have to squint at to find price and concentration or have to constantly bother staff to ask if it's in stock. Everything is set up with convenient cards, listing terpenes, concentration and price, making it a breeze to compare. The selection was enormous, with brands I personally hadn't tried or seen elsewhere. The prices were fair, but understandable with a shopping experience like that, and the size of store. Definitely going back regularly.