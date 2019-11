RobynBonny on August 1, 2019

Walking into Plantlife Grande Prairie, was an amazing experience! Very clean, professional and chill vibe! Would definitely recommend. All the staff are so friendly, knowledgeable and do not feel rushed to buy and leave quickly. On my second visit, thank you Quinn for all the help, will be back again. On my first visit thank you to the staff, I forgot your names, (guy and gal) but didn't forget the excellent service!