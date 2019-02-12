VinPrice
This is my go to dispensary, the staff are knowledgeable, friendly, and they always go above and beyond!
4.9
10 reviews
I've been in the store a few times now. They recommended afew different strains to me (after a few questions). I absolutely like the strain, I choose and ever time I go in they have it as well. They seem to actually care about the customer and willing to chat with you not just, " you should " comments.
The manager Dylan and other co worker Connor were very knowledgeable and helpful. They helped me out with some bud and accessories. Highly recommend
Very professional, staff is very friendly and willing to answer any questions you may have. Never knew about all the different types of cannabis until I went in and the staff explained all the products they carry.
I love this store. The staff are great and know what I want. Perfect for me.
This shop is very clean, organized and beautiful. The staff is very helpful and knowledgeable and the product is great. I recommend Plantlife in Spruce Grove, Ab to anyone. Very satisfied with their customer service. Great job!
Staff are super friendly and most importantly very knowledgeable! Always find myself sticking around to learn more and more! Best store in town, by far!
By far the best cannabis store I’ve been to. The staff well well versed on all the products, the store was very clean and organized, also had all the selection I could ask for.
The store is clean and looks very professional. The staff here are informative and friendly! Lots of stock and options! 10/10 recommend
Amazing bud buying experience. They set a high... standard when it comes to professionalism and put my previous expectations up in smoke. 5 stars all the way around.