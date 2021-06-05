363 products | Last updated:
About this dispensary
Purple Moose Cannabis - Oshawa
Purple Moose is the rebranded first legal cannabis store in Oshawa. We carry Durham's largest selection of cannabis products - from value to craft brands - and well-priced accessories. Our staff love answering questions and matching you with the right product. There's lots of free parking and conveniently located in Oshawa's Smart Centre on Laval Dr. off Stevenson Rd, near Hwy #401.
Leafly member since 2019
Followers: 141
575 Laval Dr Ste 400, Oshawa, ON
License https://www.agco.ca/status-current-cannabis-retail-store-applications
credit cards accepted
debit cards accepted
storefront
recreational
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
9am-8pm
9am-8pm
9am-8pm
9am-8pm
9am-8pm
9am-8pm
9am-8pm
34 Reviews of Purple Moose Cannabis - Oshawa
b........0
Today
Love the new brand!
M........B
May 18, 2021
Place is a mess I ordered 7g of pure sunfarms pink kush, get 3.5g but paid online for 7. And didn't notice until i got hone and looked. Whe I also noticed I ordered 6 edibles and got 5. Who ever did my order tonight got a free pack of edibles and 3.5g of pink kush. NEVER WILL I RETURN. RIPPED OFF ON FIRST VISIT
c........7
March 22, 2021
We have ordered delivery many times, it shows up without parts of our order every time. One of the delivery guys was so rude, I waited on porch for him and he walked thru all of my gardens rather than driveway or walkway. Last time we ordered (just this weekend), they called us 5 hours later to say they can’t deliver, so we had to drive to Oshawa to pick it up. When we got there, they said there was no record of us ordering anything (that’s the third time they couldn’t find our order after we were told to pick up instead). They found it after 20 mins and it still wasn’t correct. They are overpriced and not very good quality. Incompetent, won’t be returning
h........l
March 19, 2020
Service and atmosphere was wonderfully professional, clean, and knowledgable. The product however, was much more expensive than most other avenues available. Not only was it overpriced, the product itself was incredibly overdried and stale. I would not buy here again unless proper curing and storage procedures started happening.