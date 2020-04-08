148 products
White Widow (Canaca)
from High Park Farms Ltd.
16.8%
THC
0.1%
CBD
White Widow (Canaca)
Strain
$39.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Sweet Jersey 3 (Jean Guy)
from Aphria
17.9%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Jean Guy
Strain
$44.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Twd. Sativa
from Canopy Growth
15.05%
THC
0.55%
CBD
Twd. Sativa
Strain
$31.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Grasslands Sativa
from Sundial Growers Inc.
16%
THC
0.51%
CBD
Grasslands Sativa
Strain
$55.955 g
In-store only
Shishkaberry (Vertical)
from AgMedica Bioscience Inc.
11.5%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Shishkaberry
Strain
$51.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Purple Chitral
from MedReleaf
16%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Purple Chitral
Strain
$44.95⅛ oz
In-store only
50 (UP)
from Up Cannabis
12.4%
THC
0.01%
CBD
50 (UP)
Strain
$39.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Cabaret (Sweet Island Skunk)
from MedReleaf
17.25%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Island Sweet Skunk
Strain
$44.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Wedding Breath (Spirit Qwest) (Qwest Reserve)
from We Grow BC Ltd
18.17%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Wedding Breath (Spirit Qwest) (Qwest Reserve)
Strain
$59.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Moresby (Healing Fields)
from Broken Coast Cannabis
12.4%
THC
___
CBD
$51.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Critical Silver Super Haze
from Canna Farms Ltd.
17.4%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Pineapple Super Silver Haze
Strain
$51.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Ghost Train Haze (Color)
from WeedMD Rx Inc.
17.2%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Ghost Train Haze
Strain
$39.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Airplane Mode (Critical Kush)
from MedReleaf
15.8%
THC
___
CBD
$14.951 g
In-store only
Quadra (Headstash)
from Broken Coast Cannabis
15.73%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Quadra (Headstash)
Strain
$51.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Discovery Pack 5 x (1g)
from TerrAscend
24.2%
THC
8.7%
CBD
Discovery Pack 5 x (1g)
Strain
$69.955 g
In-store only
Blue Dream (Aurora)
from Aurora Cannabis Enterprises Inc.
16.4%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Blue Dream (Aurora)
Strain
$14.951 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Original Glue (Qwest Reserve)
from We Grow BC Ltd
21%
THC
1%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$59.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Gabriola (Frost Monster)
from Broken Coast Cannabis
19.27%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Gabriola (Frost Monster)
Strain
$51.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Moon
from Up Cannabis
4.75%
THC
8.82%
CBD
Moon Drops
Strain
$39.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Trail Blazer (Prohibition Blend)
from Organigram
10.55%
THC
___
CBD
$27.95⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Galiano (Northern Lights)
from Broken Coast Cannabis
16.13%
THC
0.22%
CBD
Northern Lights
Strain
$51.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Dealers Pick Sativa (Good Supply)
from Aphria
19.5%
THC
1%
CBD
Dealers Pick Sativa (Good Supply)
Strain
$39.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Hash Plant (Canna Farms)
from Canna Farms
15.5%
THC
___
CBD
$44.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Dealers Pick Indica (Good Supply)
from Aphria
16.8%
THC
1.99%
CBD
Dealers Pick Indica (Good Supply)
Strain
$39.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Pedro's Sweet Sativa
from WeedMD Rx Inc.
16.3%
THC
0.28%
CBD
Pedro's Sweet Sativa
Strain
$39.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Twd. Balanced
from Canopy Growth
5.3%
THC
16.3%
CBD
Twd. Balanced
Strain
$31.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Island Honey (Pure Sunfarms)
from Pure Sunfarms Corp
15.3%
THC
___
CBD
$10.951 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Strawberry Ice (Maricann)
from Maricann
17.75%
THC
2%
CBD
Strawberry Ice (Maricann)
Strain
$44.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Ultra Sour (Namaste)
from Zenabis
18.77%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Ultra Sour (Namaste)
Strain
$37.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Cali-O
from Maricann
7.51%
THC
9.3%
CBD
Cali-O
Strain
$39.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Mango Haze (Color)
from WeedMD Rx Inc.
7.1%
THC
12.39%
CBD
Mango Haze (Color)
Strain
$39.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Wappa (Namaste)
from Zenabis
14.83%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Wappa
Strain
$12.951 g
In-store only
Grasslands Indica
from Sundial Growers Inc.
16%
THC
0.51%
CBD
Grasslands Indica
Strain
$55.955 g
In-store only
Pink Kush (Big Dipper)
from TerrAscend Canada Inc.
19%
THC
1.5%
CBD
Pink Kush (Big Dipper)
Strain
$51.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Strawberry Twist (Sundial)
from Sundial Growers Inc.
18%
THC
1%
CBD
Strawberry Twist (Sundial)
Strain
$14.951 g
In-store only
Girl Scout Cookies
from Canna Farms Ltd.
19%
THC
0.03%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$51.95⅛ oz
In-store only
The Batch (High Park)
from High Park Farms Ltd.
12.75%
THC
1%
CBD
The Batch (High Park)
Strain
$29.95⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Tangerine Dream
from MedReleaf
12.63%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Tangerine Dream
Strain
$44.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Temple (Cannatonic)
from Aurora Cannabis Enterprises Inc.
0.3%
THC
8.45%
CBD
Cannatonic
Strain
$13.951 g
In-store only
Bakerstreet (Hindu Kush)
from Canopy Growth
18%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Bakerstreet
Strain
$44.95⅛ oz
In-store only
1234