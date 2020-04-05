313 products
Staff picks
TGOD Unite Organic - 3.5g
from TGOD: The Green Organic Dutchman
15%
THC
0%
CBD
Unite Organic
Strain
$53.95each
In-store only
Qwest Reserve Original Glue - 3.5g
from Qwest Reserve
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorila Glue #4
Strain
$65.95each
In-store only
Edison Limelight - 3.5g
from Edison
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Ultra Sour
Strain
$46.95each
In-store only
All Products
Tweed Highlands - 1g
from Tweed
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Afghan Kush
Strain
$13.95each
In-store only
Broken Coast Gabriola - 3.5g
from Broken Coast Cannabis
15.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Frost Monster
Strain
$53.95each
In-store only
Van der Pop Eclipse - 3.5g
from Van der Pop
8%
THC
9%
CBD
Eclipse
Strain
$47.95each
In-store only
7ACRES Sensi Star - 3.5g
from 7ACRES
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Sensi Star
Strain
$45.95each
In-store only
Haven St. No. 402 Blueberry Kush - 3.5g
from Haven St. Premium Cannabis
10%
THC
0%
CBD
Shishkaberry
Strain
$39.95each
In-store only
Good Supply Dealer's Pick Indica - 3.5g
from Good Supply
16%
THC
0%
CBD
The CBG Blend
Strain
$31.95each
In-store only
DNA Genetics Kosher Kush - 1g
from DNA Genetics
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Kosher Kush
Strain
$14.95each
In-store only
Tweed Penelope - 1g
from Tweed
5%
THC
3%
CBD
Skunk Haze
Strain
$13.95each
In-store only
DNA Genetics Kosher Kush - 3.5g
from DNA Genetics
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Kosher Kush
Strain
$44.95each
In-store only
Sundial Lift Lemon Riot - 1g
from Sundial Cannabis
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Riot
Strain
$13.95each
In-store only
Canaca Select Shishkaberry - 3.5g
from Canaca Select
10%
THC
0%
CBD
Shishkaberry
Strain
$33.95each
In-store only
Edison City Lights - 1g
from Edison
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Critical Kush
Strain
$11.95each
In-store only
Broken Coast Keats - 3.5g
from Broken Coast Cannabis
16%
THC
0%
CBD
White Walker Kush
Strain
$50.95each
In-store only
Canaca Hashplant - 3.5g
from Canaca
13%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Hashplant
Strain
$33.95each
In-store only
Edison El Dorado - 3.5g
from Edison
15%
THC
0%
CBD
Kanata
Strain
$35.95each
In-store only
Alta Vie Cabaret - 3.5g
from Alta Vie
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Island Sweet Skunk
Strain
$38.95each
In-store only
Broken Coast Quadra - 3.5g
from Broken Coast Cannabis
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Petrolia Headstash
Strain
$47.95each
In-store only
Hexo Sierra - 3.5g
from HEXO
4%
THC
6%
CBD
Cannatonic
Strain
$26.95each
In-store only
Edison Rio Bravo - 1g
from Edison
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Wabanaki
Strain
$11.95each
In-store only
Edison Casa Blanca - 1g
from Edison
14%
THC
0%
CBD
La Blanca Gold
Strain
$11.95each
In-store only
Edison Lola Montes - 1g
from Edison
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Hashplant
Strain
$11.95each
In-store only
Twd. Indica - 3.5g
from Tweed
15%
THC
0%
CBD
The CBG Blend
Strain
$31.95each
In-store only
Aurora Blue Dream - 7g
from Aurora
13%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$67.95each
In-store only
Canaca Mango - 3.5g
from Canaca
15%
THC
0%
CBD
Mango
Strain
$33.95each
In-store only
Sundial Calm Berry Bliss - 3.5g
from Sundial Cannabis
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Voodoo
Strain
$41.95each
In-store only
Sundial Calm Twilight - 1g
from Sundial Cannabis
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Jager OG
Strain
$12.95each
In-store only
Delta 9 White Out - 3.5g
from Delta 9 Labs
16%
THC
0%
CBD
White Out
Strain
$39.95each
In-store only
Thumb's Up White Lemon - 3.5g
from Thumb's Up
14%
THC
0%
CBD
White Lemon
Strain
$39.95each
In-store only
Riff Two-Tone Ban - 3.5g
from RIFF
12.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Kush
Strain
$36.95each
In-store only
Houseplant Sativa - 3.5g
from Houseplant
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Royal Chemdawg
Strain
$51.95each
In-store only
Pure Sunfarms Island Honey - 3.5g
from Pure Sunfarms
13%
THC
0%
CBD
Island Honey
Strain
$35.95each
In-store only
Tweed Houndstooth - 1g
from Tweed
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Candyland
Strain
$13.95each
In-store only
Canaca Select Glueberry - 3.5g
from Canaca Select
17%
THC
0%
CBD
Glueberry
Strain
$32.95each
In-store only
Top Leaf Oregon Golden Goat - 1g
from TOP LEAF
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Goat
Strain
$15.95each
In-store only
Solei Gather - 3.5g
from Solei
9%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$31.95each
In-store only
Haven St. No. 411 Cruise Control - 3.5g
from Haven St. Premium Cannabis
9%
THC
0%
CBD
Cruise Control
Strain
$45.95each
In-store only
Grasslands Indica - 5g
from Grasslands
12%
THC
0%
CBD
The CBG Blend
Strain
$37.95each
In-store only
