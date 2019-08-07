Nerb_burble
The store really harkens back to a few of the dispensary locations pre-legalization in and around Victoria B.C. . Open concept, very modern with nice design ascetics. There’s a couch/lounge area and hopefully in the near future people will be allowed to consume medicine on site and this could become an open meeting space
Thanks for sharing your feedback, its wonderful to have support from the local community. Each Spiritleaf store evokes a positive energy and provides customers with a welcoming space to gather, learn and share experiences. Take care and see you again.