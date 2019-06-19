Government weed is expensive compared to what I normally pay, I usually pay between $6 - $8 a gram, this stuff is $10 - $15 a gram, so almost double! Also the quality from these government producers is terrible, I’ve tried it a few times now and never again, small buds, dry and old. Going back to the black market online producers, it’s much better quality for half the price.

Dispensary said:

Hello and good day! Thanks for sharing your concerns about your recent experience and we appreciate the opportunity to address this matter with you directly. All the products come from the government regulated producers and are not produced or packaged by Spiritleaf. We can put you in touch with the producer to express your concerns to them directly. What we can offer is a Boveda Humidity Pack for free to use, this will improve the quality slightly. It is Spiritleaf’s goal that each guest has the best experience possible and we thank you for allowing us to discuss this with your directly. Please note that Spiritleaf’s intention is to participate in the legal market. You can email the support center to discuss this further, high@spiritleaf.ca.