goatcookie on August 3, 2019

I’d only ever ordered online from Alberta Cannabis, so I was a bit nervous going into a store irl. But not to fear! The staff were super chill and helpful. I was picking up an order I’d placed online through Leafly Pickup and they texted me to let me know about a slight discrepancy on the website for one of the products I’d ordered — great customer service. See you again soon! 🌿