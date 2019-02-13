Ironfetus on July 30, 2019

High price for something that turned to powder just by touching it. Also, under a magnifier (everyone should have one if you are going to consume ANY weed), there was mold. As someone who has primary immunodeficiency, this place needs to be more aware of the products they are selling and the package dates. So I would give it 2 stars since you wouldn't need a grinder but the owner insists it isn't their fault for the product being packaged in December and they didn't open until April. Still should check the package date and not sell it..offer something else. For the people who don't have a grinder or like to throw their money down the drain, or just the fact that it is nice looking cute store clearly made to look that way for the older generation since it's all retro..this place is perfect for you. The atmosphere lost the weed culture...it just looks like an old diner that sells weed (which would be great if they did milkshakes, edibles and stuff). Definitely, catering to people who know nothing about weed. Heaven forbid ANY Rastafarian aspect is shown. I can sum this all up in two words, last resort.