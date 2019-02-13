SadivaStarrz
I was not happy at all with the service at all I saw a strain in the display cases and it looked beautiful nice light green tight buds and so getting excited to have that strain I purchased it upon opening the product at home I very quickly and clearly could see that what they gave me was not the same strain as the one in the display cases and the product I got was loose leafy full of seeds and also very brown in colour vs the beautiful light green tight buds that were on the display 🤬🤬🤬🤬