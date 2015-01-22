We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Following Strains are now $30 for 3.5g:
OG Melon (S)
Blue Dream (S)
Chocolope (S)
Banana Split (H)
LA Confidential (I)
Rest (I)
Following strains now $35 for 3.5g:
Houseplant Sativa (S)
Meridian (S)
Jean Guy (H)
White Widow (H)
Sensi Star (I)
Houseplant Indica (I)
Following strains are now $70 for 7g:
Houseplant Sativa (S)
Gabriola (H)
Quadra (I)
7g of Unite Organic for $80
15% off MOST CBD strains!
* While Supplies last *
** CBD Strains NOT discounted: Mango Haze, Great White Shark, Cannatonic **