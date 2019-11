OLDguy709 on March 7, 2019

I checked it out based on the Independent article... it said they had great service, and were friendly. I asked the frowning lady at the counter about the top shelf stuff they had, any info etc... she just pointed at the sign. I asked again for any description, she just said it's all there on the signboard. I can get better service and info at any C shop... and my local dealer sells at 33% the price. Bad service=Bad review I won't go back.