Last updated:
Your recently viewed
Shop by category
Flower
Concentrates
Edibles
Cartridges
Pre-rolls
Topicals
Accessories
Other
Seeds
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all
About this dispensary
The Oz Store - Orleans
Leafly member since 2020
Followers: 0
3022 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON
storefrontrecreational
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
9am-9am
9am-9am
9am-9am
9am-9am
9am-9am
9am-9am
11am-6pm
Photos of The Oz Store - Orleans
Show all photos