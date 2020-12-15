The We Store - 4050 Walker Rd
No Leafly online ordering
Purchases must be made in-store.
This store’s menu is not available
About this dispensary
The We Store - 4050 Walker Rd
Our team works together diligently to stand head and shoulders above all competition in terms of customer service and care. We have a large variety of products where accurate cannabis information is offered to our customers. We make a commitment to sensible pricing. We have 6 convenient locations all with parking and easy access. Come visit us at 4050 Walker Rd Unit 300 in Windsor Ontario.
Leafly member since 2020
debit cards acceptedstorefrontrecreational
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10am-9pm
10am-9pm
10am-9pm
10am-9pm
10am-9pm
10am-9pm
10am-6pm
Photos of The We Store - 4050 Walker Rd
Show all photos