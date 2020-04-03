40 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 24
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$77
All Products
Reef - High Seas - 3.5g
from Reef
___
THC
___
CBD
$63each
In-store only
Tantalus Labs - Blue Dream - 3.5g
from Tantalus Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
San Rafael '71 - Great White Shark - 3.5g
from San Rafael '71
___
THC
___
CBD
$46each
In-store only
Spinach - Dancehall - 3.5g
from Spinach Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$38each
In-store only
Canna Farms - Critical Super Silver Haze - 3.5g
from Canna Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$62each
In-store only
AltaVie - Cabaret - 3.5g
from AltaVie
___
THC
___
CBD
$51each
In-store only
Aurora - OG Melon - 1g
from Aurora
___
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Canna Farms - Blue Dream - 3.5g
from Canna Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$62each
In-store only
Edison - Rio Bravo - 1g
from Edison
___
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Flowr - BC Diesel - 3.5g
from Flowr
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Pure Sunfarms - Critical Kali Mist - 1g
from Pure Sunfarms
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
THC BioMed - THC Sativa - 3.5g
from THC BioMed
___
THC
___
CBD
$44each
In-store only
AltaVie - Harmonic - 3.5g
from AltaVie
___
THC
___
CBD
$37each
In-store only
AltaVie - North Star CBD - 1g
from AltaVie
___
THC
___
CBD
$11each
In-store only
Hexo - Helios - 3.5g
from HEXO
___
THC
___
CBD
$36each
In-store only
Houseplant - Sativa - 3.5g
from Houseplant
___
THC
___
CBD
$53each
In-store only
Tweed - Houndstooth - 3.5g
from Tweed
___
THC
___
CBD
$39each
In-store only
Broken Coast - Galiano - 3.5g
from Broken Coast Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$53each
In-store only
San Rafael '71 - Tangerine Dream - 3.5g
from San Rafael '71
___
THC
___
CBD
$46each
In-store only
Sundial - Lift Citrus Punch - 3.5g
from Sundial Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Edison - Rio Bravo - 3.5g
from Edison
___
THC
___
CBD
$39each
In-store only
Tokyo Smoke - Go - 3.5g
from Tokyo Smoke
___
THC
___
CBD
$41each
In-store only
Tokyo Smoke - Rise - 3.5g
from Tokyo Smoke
___
THC
___
CBD
$41each
In-store only
Up - Meridian - 3.5g
from Up
___
THC
___
CBD
$51each
In-store only
Ace Valley - Ace Valley Sativa - 3.5g
from Ace Valley
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Tokyo Smoke - Rise - 7g
from Tokyo Smoke
___
THC
___
CBD
$77each
In-store only
Tweed - Boaty McBoatface - 3.5g
from Tweed
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Aurora - Blue Dream - 1g
from Aurora
___
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Edison - La Strada - 3.5g
from Edison
___
THC
___
CBD
$39each
In-store only
The Green Organic Dutchman - Discover Organic - 3.5g
from TGOD: The Green Organic Dutchman
___
THC
___
CBD
$44each
In-store only
Twd. - Sativa - 3.5g
from Twd.
___
THC
___
CBD
$32each
In-store only
7ACRES - Jack Haze - 3.5g
from 7ACRES
___
THC
___
CBD
$58each
In-store only
Aurora - Blue Dream - 3.5g
from Aurora
___
THC
___
CBD
$39each
In-store only
Aurora - OG Melon - 3.5g
from Aurora
___
THC
___
CBD
$39each
In-store only
Color Cannabis - Mango Haze - 3.5g
from Color Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Pure Sunfarms - Island Honey - 1g
from Pure Sunfarms
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Edison - La Strada - 1g
from Edison
___
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Pure Sunfarms - Island Honey - 3.5g
from Pure Sunfarms
___
THC
___
CBD
$32each
In-store only
AltaVie - North Star CBD - 3.5g
from AltaVie
___
THC
___
CBD
$37each
In-store only
Daily Special - Sativa - 3.5g
from Daily Special
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only