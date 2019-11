StonedMoonPie on April 19, 2019

Visited here while on a road trip across canada and had never seen Tweed before! The service was nice and friendly. The displays for the weed were a bit empty, or sample nug not provided for "evaluating" but the light up display jars were nice. Have a bit of variety of products from herb to pre rolls and capsules. A lot more clothing than expected, takes up 50% of the store. Ended up buying a georgous rolling tray even though I don't roll! Would visit one again! 😘