I) Kosher Kush - Canopy Growth
from Canopy Growth
21.5%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Strain
$14.241 gram
I) Alien Dawg - High Park Farms Ltd.
from High Park Farms Ltd.
17.5%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Strain
$30.99⅛ ounce
I) Bakerstreet
from Canopy Growth
20%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Bakerstreet
Strain
$12.991 gram
$12.991 gram
H) Balance
from Aphria
___
THC
___
CBD
$9.51 gram
H) Atlantis flower - Hexo Operations Inc.
from Hexo Operations Inc.
15%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Strain
$26.99⅛ ounce
I) Lola Montes
from Organigram
___
THC
___
CBD
$33.99⅛ ounce
H) Lemon Skunk - Canopy Growth
from Canopy Growth
17%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Strain
$14.241 gram
$88.99¼ ounce
I) Bella Luna/Conspiracy Kush - Emblem Cannabis
from Emblem Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$72.99¼ ounce
I) Hash Plant - Emerald Health Therapeutics Canada Inc.
from Emerald Health Therapeutics Canada Inc.
16.75%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Hash Plant
Strain
$34.99⅛ ounce
$68.99¼ ounce
H) 50 - Up Cannabis Inc.
from Up Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$29.99⅛ ounce
S) Atomical Haze BC - The Flowr Group (Okanagan) Inc.
from The Flowr Group (Okanagan) Inc.
11.9%
THC
___
CBD
$39.99⅛ ounce
S) Critical Silver Super Haze- Canna Farms Ltd.
from Canna Farms Ltd.
15.5%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Pineapple Super Silver Haze
Strain
$51.99⅛ ounce
I) Dark Star - Maricann
from Maricann
21%
THC
2%
CBD
Dark Star
Strain
$49.99⅛ ounce
H) El Dorado - Organigram Inc.
from Organigram
17.5%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Strain
$35.99⅛ ounce
I) Ease - Canopy Growth
from Canopy Growth
5%
THC
14%
CBD
Strain
$41.99⅛ ounce
H) Great North CBD - Canaca - High Park Farms Ltd.
from High Park Farms Ltd.
0.5%
THC
13.5%
CBD
Strain
$30.99⅛ ounce
I) Highlands - Canopy Growth
from Canopy Growth
20.5%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Strain
$38.99⅛ ounce
$74.99¼ ounce
H) Jean Guy - 7ACRES
from 7ACRES
19.5%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Jean Guy
Strain
$44.65⅛ ounce
H) OG Kush - Canaca - High Park Farms Ltd.
from High Park Farms Ltd.
13.5%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Strain
$31.99⅛ ounce
I) Sensi Star - Acreage Pharms Ltd.
from Acreage Pharms
___
THC
___
CBD
$11.851 gram
I) Serratus BC Sungrown - Tantalus Labs Ltd.
from Tantalus Labs
15%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Strain
$35.99⅛ ounce
H) Time Warp A3 - Emerald Health Therapeutics Canada Inc.
from Emerald Health Therapeutics Canada Inc.
11%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Strain
$25.99⅛ ounce
H) Zen Berry - Sundial
from Sundial Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$35.99⅛ ounce
I) Grace - Up Cannabis Inc.
from Up Cannabis
20%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Strain
$75.99¼ ounce
S) Houndstooth Dry Flower - Canopy Growth
from Canopy Growth
19%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Strain
$11.871 gram
S) Tangerine Dream - MedReleaf
from MedReleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$37.99⅛ ounce
H) Campfire
from MedReleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$13.991 gram
I) RED (Medium THC) - ABcann
from ABcann
14.5%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Strain
$43.99⅛ ounce
H) Terra Flower
from Hexo Operations Inc.
1%
THC
13.75%
CBD
Strain
$26.99⅛ ounce
$69.9915 grams
H) Blue Comet
from TerrAscend
16%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Strain
$39.99⅛ ounce
I) Twd. Indica
from Canopy Growth
18%
THC
5%
CBD
Strain
$58.99¼ ounce
S) Free - Aphria
from Aphria
___
THC
___
CBD
$9.991 gram
$30.99⅛ ounce
S) Rise - Tokyo Smoke
from Canopy Growth
15%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Strain
$39.99⅛ ounce
I) Longwoods Leaf - Dry Flower
from AgMedica Bioscience Inc.
15%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Strain
$34.99⅛ ounce
I) Unite Organic - TGODH -
from The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.
18%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Strain
$39.99⅛ ounce
I) Black Lime Reserve - Qwest -
from We Grow BC Ltd
17%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Black Lime Special Reserve
Strain
$59.99⅛ ounce
H) Gelato 33 - Qwest Reserve
from We Grow BC Ltd
20%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Gelato #33
Strain
$61.99⅛ ounce
I) Berry White - Caliber
from Toronto Herbal Remedies Inc.
12.5%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Strain
$14.991 gram
I) Couch Surf No. 419 - Haven ST
from TerrAscend Canada Inc.
16%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Strain
$35.99⅛ ounce
I) Sensi Star - Flowr BC
from The Flowr Group (Okanagan) Inc.
14.5%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Sensi Star
Strain
$37.99⅛ ounce
