Big River Cannabis is a locally owned and operated Cannabis Store in Clarence-Rockland, Ontario. Established in January, 2020; Big River Cannabis has spent the last few months renovating an iconic building with amazing views of the Ottawa River on Chamberland St in the heart of Rockland. We’re happy to say that our store is ready to serve the Clarence-Rockland community its Cannabis needs. Smoke, vape, eat, or grow Cannabis? We got you.