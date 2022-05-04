All the weed,delivered.

Same-day weed delivery is now available on Leafly!

To start your order, simply enter your address to shop local menus from the most reputable and reliable weed delivery services near you. Order your favorite THC products for quick delivery including cannabis flower, edibles, dabs, pre-rolls, vape pens, cartridges, and accessories. Remember, only an adult aged 21 years old or older can place an order for recreational weed delivery, and medical marijuana patients must have a valid medical card to place a medical cannabis delivery order.