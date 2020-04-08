361 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 170
Show All 75
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$175
Deals
Elation (Cold Creek Kush) by Doja
Valid 3/20/2020 – 4/21/2020
Elation 7G, from local growers Doja, for $53.99 @ 22% THC! A great deal while supplies last!! DOJA Elation - is a mid-high potency indica dominant strain. Cut from Cold Creek Kush, these fragrant buds feature rich earthy, woody and spicy fragrances.
Elation (Cold Creek Kush) by Doja
Valid 3/20/2020 – 4/21/2020
Elation 7G, from local growers Doja, for $53.99 @ 22% THC! A great deal while supplies last!! DOJA Elation - is a mid-high potency indica dominant strain. Cut from Cold Creek Kush, these fragrant buds feature rich earthy, woody and spicy fragrances.
All Products
UTOPIA (Shishkaberry)
from DOJA
16%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Shishkaberry
Strain
$33.99⅛ ounce
$33.99⅛ ounce
Shiskaberry
from Emerald Health Therapeutics
___
THC
___
CBD
$8.991 gram
$8.991 gram
$25.99⅛ ounce
$47.99¼ ounce
UNITE ORGANIC ( LA Confidential )
from TGOD
17.02%
THC
___
CBD
$38.99⅛ ounce
$38.99⅛ ounce
DAGGA
from THC BioMed
16.74%
THC
0.01%
CBD
DAGGA
Strain
$46.99¼ ounce
$46.99¼ ounce
SATURNA (Muskmellon OG)
from Broken Coast Cannabis
13.9%
THC
0.02%
CBD
SATURNA (Muskmellon OG)
Strain
$41.99⅛ ounce
$41.99⅛ ounce
DISCOVERY SERIES VOL. 1 MULTI-PACK - 5
from AHLOT
18%
THC
6.5%
CBD
DISCOVERY SERIES VOL. 1 MULTI-PACK - 5
Strain
$59.995 grams
$59.995 grams
TWD INDICA
from TWD
9.45%
THC
0.04%
CBD
TWD INDICA
Strain
$29.99⅛ ounce
$29.99⅛ ounce
BC Diesel
from Flowr
12.5%
THC
___
CBD
$32.99⅛ ounce
$32.99⅛ ounce
Houseplant Hybrid
from Houseplant
14%
THC
1%
CBD
Houseplant Hybrid
Strain
$43.99⅛ ounce
$43.99⅛ ounce
Discovery Series
from AHLOT
18%
THC
6.5%
CBD
Discovery Series
Strain
$59.995 grams
$59.995 grams
CBD Shark Shock
from Blissco Reserve
5.9%
THC
12.8%
CBD
Shark Shock
Strain
$29.99⅛ ounce
$29.99⅛ ounce
DELEHAZE
from San Rafael '71
19.26%
THC
___
CBD
$34.99⅛ ounce
$34.99⅛ ounce
JACK HAZE
from 7ACRES
18.73%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Jack Haze
Strain
$39.99⅛ ounce
$39.99⅛ ounce
STRAWBERRY CREAM
from TOP LEAF
18.1%
THC
0.07%
CBD
STRAWBERRY CREAM
Strain
$43.99⅛ ounce
$43.99⅛ ounce
Temple
from Aurora
0.3%
THC
8.5%
CBD
Mountain Temple
Strain
$10.991 gram
$10.991 gram
Jean Guy 7 Acres
from 7ACRES
18.1%
THC
___
CBD
$35.99⅛ ounce
$35.99⅛ ounce
Keats
from Broken Coast Cannabis
18.1%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Keats
Strain
$39.99⅛ ounce
$39.99⅛ ounce
Stryker (Star Killer)
from Broken Coast Cannabis
16.3%
THC
___
CBD
$54.99⅛ ounce
$54.99⅛ ounce
CABARET (Island Sweet Skunk)
from AltaVie
16%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Island Sweet Skunk
Strain
$29.99⅛ ounce
$29.99⅛ ounce
SENSI STAR
from Spinach Cannabis
20.1%
THC
___
CBD
$31.99⅛ ounce
$31.99⅛ ounce
Calm Berry Bliss
from Sundial Cannabis
18%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Calm Berry Bliss
Strain
$10.991 gram
$10.991 gram
MANGO
from Canaca
18.1%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Mango
Strain
$29.99⅛ ounce
$29.99⅛ ounce
No. 418 Big Dipper
from Haven St. Premium Cannabis
19.5%
THC
0.5%
CBD
No. 418 Big Dipper
Strain
$39.99⅛ ounce
$39.99⅛ ounce
HEADBAND
from Pure Sunfarms
19.3%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Headband
Strain
$32.99⅛ ounce
$32.99⅛ ounce
$56.99¼ ounce
HASH PLANT
from Emerald Health Therapeutics
14.8%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Hash Plant
Strain
$28.99⅛ ounce
$28.99⅛ ounce
Purple Sun God (Purple x Chemo)
from Pure Sunfarms
7.65%
THC
0.13%
CBD
Purple Sun God (Purple x Chemo)
Strain
$8.991 gram
$8.991 gram
$31.99⅛ ounce
White Widow
from Canaca
16.8%
THC
0.1%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$29.99⅛ ounce
$29.99⅛ ounce
N0 402 Blueberry Kush
from Haven St. Premium Cannabis
17.05%
THC
___
CBD
$11.991 gram
$11.991 gram
$37.99⅛ ounce
WHITE RHINO
from Pure Sunfarms
17.5%
THC
0.03%
CBD
White Rhino
Strain
$9.991 gram
$9.991 gram
$33.99⅛ ounce
$60.99¼ ounce
Chocolope
from Aurora
18.3%
THC
___
CBD
$32.99⅛ ounce
$32.99⅛ ounce
NO. 424 PACIFIC SUNSET (LA Confidential)
from Haven St. Premium Cannabis
16.91%
THC
0.02%
CBD
LA Confidential
Strain
$9.991 gram
$9.991 gram
ALL KUSH
from Acreage Pharms
6%
THC
0.25%
CBD
ALL KUSH
Strain
$9.991 gram
$9.991 gram
$34.99⅛ ounce
Bakerstreet (Hindu Kush)
from Tweed
20%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Bakerstreet
Strain
$10.991 gram
$10.991 gram
$33.99⅛ ounce
SATIVA
from Good Supply
19.58%
THC
0.07%
CBD
SATIVA
Strain
$28.99⅛ ounce
$28.99⅛ ounce
NorthStar CBD
from AltaVie
0.5%
THC
13.3%
CBD
NorthStar CBD
Strain
$10.991 gram
$10.991 gram
GRASSLANDS SATIVA
from Sundial Cannabis
13.5%
THC
0.07%
CBD
GRASSLANDS SATIVA
Strain
$45.99¼ ounce
$45.99¼ ounce
Calm Strawberry Twist
from Sundial Cannabis
18.4%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Calm Strawberry Twist
Strain
$10.991 gram
$10.991 gram
$36.99⅛ ounce
CRITICAL KALI MIST
from Pure Sunfarms
14.2%
THC
___
CBD
$29.99⅛ ounce
$29.99⅛ ounce
Indica
from Good Supply
19.39%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$28.99⅛ ounce
$28.99⅛ ounce
Lemon Riot
from Sundial Cannabis
18.6%
THC
0.7%
CBD
Lemon Riot
Strain
$39.99⅛ ounce
$39.99⅛ ounce
12345 ... 10