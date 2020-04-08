361 products
Sour Tangie - DNA Genetics
from DNA Genetics
15%
THC
___
CBD
$45.99⅛ oz
Bakerstreet - Tweed
from Tweed
15.7%
THC
___
CBD
$35.99⅛ oz
Cannabis Collections: Discovery Series Volume 1 - TerrAscend
from TerrAscend
13.24%
THC
___
CBD
$66.995 g
La Strada - Edison
from Edison Cannabis Co.
17.65%
THC
___
CBD
$32.99⅛ oz
Go - Tokyo Smoke
from Tokyo Smoke
16.3%
THC
___
CBD
$42.99⅛ oz
No. 402 Blueberry Kush - Haven St.
from Haven St. Premium Cannabis
15.73%
THC
___
CBD
$36.99⅛ oz
Palm Tree CBD - LBS
from LBS
7%
THC
9%
CBD
Palm Tree CBD
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
Sunset - LBS
from LBS
16.7%
THC
___
CBD
$45.99⅛ oz
Mango Taffie - Good Buds Company Inc.
from Good Buds Company Inc.
17.26%
THC
___
CBD
$49.99⅛ oz
Paris OG - 48 North
from DelShen Therapeutics Corp.
18.4%
THC
___
CBD
$29.99⅛ oz
BC Sungrown Sky Pilot - Tantalus Labs
from Tantalus Labs
18.34%
THC
___
CBD
$48.99⅛ oz
Lemon Skunk - DNA Genetics
from DNA Genetics
15.8%
THC
___
CBD
$39.99⅛ oz
Boaty McBoatface - Tweed
from Tweed
1.86%
THC
6.07%
CBD
Boaty McBoatface - Tweed
Strain
$26.99⅛ oz
Moresby - Broken Coast
from Broken Coast Cannabis
12.4%
THC
___
CBD
$49.99⅛ oz
Donegal - Tweed
from Tweed
20.65%
THC
___
CBD
$37.99⅛ oz
Crescendo - Boaz
from BOAZ Pharmaceuticals Inc.
19.52%
THC
___
CBD
$49.99⅛ oz
Wappa - Fireside
from FIRESIDE
17.65%
THC
___
CBD
$34.99⅛ oz
Campfire - AltaVie
from AltaVie
4.58%
THC
7.53%
CBD
Campfire - AltaVie
Strain
$34.99⅛ oz
Unite Organic - Green Organic Dutchman
from Unknown Brand
17.02%
THC
___
CBD
$49.99⅛ oz
Moonbeam - LBS
from LBS
17.9%
THC
___
CBD
$14.951 g
Berry White - Caliber
from Toronto Herbal Remedies Inc.
12.19%
THC
___
CBD
$12.451 g
Denman - Broken Coast
from Broken Coast Cannabis
16.6%
THC
___
CBD
$49.99⅛ oz
Northern Lights - Viridis
from Viridis Natural Health Products Ltd.
15.36%
THC
___
CBD
$35.99⅛ oz
Blue Dream - Viridis
from Viridis Natural Health Products Ltd.
14%
THC
1.25%
CBD
Blue Dream - Viridis
Strain
$35.99⅛ oz
Revive Reserve - Cove
from Peace Naturals Project Inc.
19.1%
THC
___
CBD
$38.99⅛ oz
Super Skunk - Royal High
from United Greeneries
16.05%
THC
1%
CBD
Super Skunk - Royal High
Strain
$12.951 g
+1 more size
Sativa - Houseplant
from Canopy Growth
20%
THC
___
CBD
$46.99⅛ oz
Calm Disposable Vape - Dosist
from Aphria
7.46%
THC
67.28%
CBD
Calm Disposable Vape - Dosist
Strain
$47.99each
Indica Blend Disposable 0.15g - Aurora Drift
from Aurora
68.8%
THC
___
CBD
$27.99each
Blaze High THC 0.5g Vape Kit - Fireside
from FIRESIDE
___
THC
___
CBD
$72.99each
Marley Green Vape Cartridge - Marley Natural
from High Park Farms Ltd.
74.98%
THC
___
CBD
$49.99each
Pink Kush Vape Cartridge - San Rafael 71
from San Rafael '71
69.92%
THC
___
CBD
$46.99each
Sativa Blend Disposable Vape - Aurora Drift
from Aurora
73.57%
THC
___
CBD
$29.99each
High CBD Oral Spray - Symbl
from Symbl Cannabis
0.8%
THC
19%
CBD
High CBD Oral Spray - Symbl
Strain
$49.99each
Balance Drops - Vertical Cannabis
from Vertical Cannabis
3.74%
THC
3.11%
CBD
Balance Drops - Vertical Cannabis
Strain
$66.99each
Delahaze Softgels - San Rafael 71
from San Rafael '71
5.13%
THC
___
CBD
$52.99each
THC Drops - Vertical Cannabis
from Vertical Cannabis
21.01%
THC
___
CBD
$55.99each
Bytes Milk Chocolate Truffles Duo Pack - Edison
from Edison Cannabis Co.
10%
THC
___
CBD
$10.99each
Bakerstreet 20ml Spray - Tweed
from Tweed
___
THC
___
CBD
$45.99each
THC Oil - Broken Coast
from Broken Coast Cannabis
23.6%
THC
___
CBD
$65.99each
